Kingston Brass KS436.QLL Executive Deck Mounted Roman Tub Filler with Lever Handles Polished Chrome Faucet Roman Tub Double Handle

Kingston Brass KS436.QLL Executive Deck Mounted Roman Tub Filler with Lever Handles With its classic design and delicate lines, the Kingston Brass Vintage roman tub filler is designed with traditional influences in mind. The spout slopes gently downward to provide an excellent filling position and with a spout reach of 7-1/2 inches. The double lever control activates water flow easily and the faucet features use of a ceramic disc cartridge for outstanding performance. With solid brass construction, this roman tub filler will be both durable and reliable and is suitable for contemporary and transitional decor styles.Kingston Brass KS436.QLL Features:Solid brass constructionDrip-free ceramic disc cartridgeDeck mount 3-hole installation7.0 GPM/26.5 LPM spout flow rate at 80 PSIKingston Brass KS436.QLL Specifications:Height: 7-1/4" (bottom to top of faucet)Spout Height: 5-1/8" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 7-1/2" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet)Flow Rate: 7 gallons-per-minute3 faucet holes required for installationFaucet Hole Size: 1-3/8" Double Handle Polished Chrome