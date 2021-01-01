Kingston Brass KS727.PXBS English Country 1.8 GPM Widespread Bridge Kitchen Faucet - Includes Side Spray Oil Rubbed Bronze Faucet Kitchen Double

Kingston Brass KS727.PXBS English Country 1.8 GPM Widespread Bridge Kitchen Faucet - Includes Side Spray Kingston Brass KS727.PXBS Features:Covered under Kingston Brass's 10 year limited warrantyFaucet body constructed of brassCoordinates with products from the English Country lineTraditional bridge style designDeck mounted faucet installs directly to sink or countertopSwivel spout allows for greater access to all areas of the sinkDual cross handles control the flow and temperature of waterSide spray included – diverts water to sprayer to aid with a variety of kitchen tasksIncludes ceramic disc cartridgeMounting hardware includedLow lead compliantKingston Brass KS727.PXBS Specifications:Height: 8-5/16" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 6-7/8" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 6-7/8" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Holes: 3 (holes needed to install faucet)Faucet Centers: 8" (distance between centers of outside faucet holes) Double Handle Oil Rubbed Bronze