Kingston Brass KS322.PX Vintage 1.8 GPM Wall Mounted Bridge Kitchen Faucet Polished Chrome Faucet Kitchen Double Handle

Kingston Brass KS322.PX Vintage 1.8 GPM Wall Mounted Bridge Kitchen Faucet Return to the antique designs of the early 20th Century with this faucet, offering detailing of refined splendor and ornate design to your home. Because of the horizontal pop that it gives, it is more of a centerpiece, perfect for planning a design around. Additionally, the unique look is great for a variety of styles from Art Deco to Farmhouse. The antique copper finish will also provide a long-lasting and warm touch to your kitchen ensemble. Allow the brass construction and swivel abilities to provide a sturdy and reliant fixture as it maximizes your counter space. Let this faucet bring about an air of traditional allure to your interior home design.Kingston Brass KS322.PX Features:Covered under Kingston Brass' 10-year limited warrantyFaucet body constructed of brassCoordinates with products from the Vintage line seamlesslyTraditional bridge-style designWall mounted faucet installs on the wall directly above sinkSwivel spout rotates 180 degrees which allows for greater access to all areas of the sinkDouble cross handles controls the flow and temperature of waterIncludes ceramic disc cartridgeMounting hardware includedLow lead compliantKingston Brass KS322.PX Specifications:Height: 7-9/16"Spout Height: 4-5/8"Spout Reach: 8-1/2" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Holes: 2Faucet Centers: 6" (distance between centers of outside faucet holes) Double Handle Polished Chrome