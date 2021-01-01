Kingston Brass KS126.PLBS Heritage 1.8 GPM Wall Mounted Widespread Kitchen Faucet with Side Spray and Porcelain Lever Handles Polished Brass Faucet

Kingston Brass KS126.PLBS Heritage 1.8 GPM Wall Mounted Widespread Kitchen Faucet with Side Spray and Porcelain Lever Handles A lavish spark of traditionally stylized glamour is brought to your kitchen ensemble with this beautiful faucet. Because of the horizontal pop that it gives, it is more of a centerpiece, perfect for planning a design around. Additionally, the unique look is great for a variety of styles from Art Deco to Farmhouse. This faucet will provide a long lasting and warm touch to your kitchen ensemble. Allow the brass construction and swivel abilities to provide a sturdy and reliant fixture as it maximizes your counter space. Celebrate sophistication and traditional decor with this statement piece.Kingston Brass KS126.PLBS Features:Covered under Kingston Brass' 10 year limited warrantyFaucet body constructed of brassCoordinates with products from the Heritage line seamlesslyTraditional bridge style designWall mounted installation - 2 hole faucet mounts to wall above sinkDouble lever handles control the flow and temperature of waterSide spray included - diverts water to sprayer to aid with a variety of kitchen tasksIncludes ceramic disc cartridgeMounting hardware includedLow lead compliantKingston Brass KS126.PLBS Specifications:Height: 7-1/8" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 3-7/8" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 6-13/16" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.8 (gallons-per-minute)Faucet Holes: 2 (holes needed to install faucet)Faucet Centers: 8" (distance between centers of outside faucet holes) Double Handle Polished Brass