From kingston brass
Kingston Brass KS702.PL English Vintage Wall Mounted Roman Tub Filler Polished Chrome Faucet Roman Tub Double Handle
Advertisement
Kingston Brass KS702.PL English Vintage Wall Mounted Roman Tub Filler Kingston Brass KS702.PL Features:Covered under Kingston Brass' 10 year limited warrantyCoordinates with products from the English Vintage lineConstructed of brassBrass is highly resistant to corrosion and an excellent choice to withstand high temperaturesWidespread wall mounted installation - 3 hole faucet with 8" faucet centersDual handles operate with 1/4 turnIncludes ceramic disc rough in valveComplies with ADA standardsAll hardware required for installation is includedKingston Brass KS702.PL Specifications:Height: 4-3/4" (bottom to top of faucet)Spout Height: 8-5/16" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 10-1/2" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet horizontally)Flow Rate: 7 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Holes: 3 (minimum number of holes required for installation)Faucet Centers: 8" (center-to-center distance between handle installation holes) Double Handle Polished Chrome