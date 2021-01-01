From kingston brass
Kingston Brass KS819.NYL New York 1.0 GPM Single Hole Cold Water Dispenser Polished Chrome Faucet Water Dispenser Cold Only
Kingston Brass KS819.NYL Features: Covered under Kingston Brass's 10 year limited warranty Constructed of brass Coordinates with products from the New York line Single hole installation Swivel spout allows for greater access to all areas of the sink Single lever handle controls the flow and temperature of water Includes ceramic disc cartridge Mounting hardware included ADA compliant Kingston Brass KS819.NYL Specifications: Height: 11-1/8" (deck to top of faucet) Spout Reach: 5-7/8" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet) Flow Rate: 1.0 gallons-per-minute Faucet Holes: 1 (holes needed to install faucet) Cold Only Polished Chrome