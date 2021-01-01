Kingston Brass KS219.NML Magellan 1.0 GPM High-Arc Single Hole Cold Water Dispenser Polished Chrome Faucet Water Dispenser Cold Only

Kingston Brass KS219.NML Magellan 1.0 GPM High-Arc Single Hole Cold Water Dispenser Product Features: Faucet body constructed of solid brass Covered under Kingston Brass' 10-year limited warranty Premier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday use Single handle operation High-arch gooseneck spout design provides optimal room under the faucet for any size task Coordinates seamlessly with a variety of kitchen products from the Magellan Collection Low lead compliant - meeting federal and state regulations for lead content Product Specifications: Overall Height: 12" (measured from counter top to the highest part of faucet) Spout Height: 8-1/8" (measured from counter top to the spout outlet) Spout Reach: 5-1/4" (measured from center of faucet base to center of spout outlet) Faucet Holes: 1 (numbers of holes required for faucet installation) Flow Rate: 1 GPM (gallons-per-minute) Maximum Deck Thickness: 2" Single handle included with faucet Designed for use with standard U.S. plumbing connections All hardware needed for mounting is included with faucet Cold Only Polished Chrome