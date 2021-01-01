From kingston brass
Kingston Brass KS333.NL Heritage Deck Mounted Roman Tub Filler Brushed Nickel / Polished Brass Faucet Roman Tub Double Handle
Kingston Brass KS333.NL Heritage Deck Mounted Roman Tub Filler Kingston Brass KS333.NL Features:Covered under Kingston Brass' 10 year limited warrantyCoordinates with products from the Heritage lineConstructed of brassBrass is highly resistant to corrosion and an excellent choice to withstand high temperaturesWidespread deck mounted installation - 3 hole faucet with 8" - 36" centersDual handles operate with 1/4 turnIncludes ceramic disc rough in valveComplies with ADA standardsAll hardware required for installation is includedKingston Brass KS333.NL Specifications:Height: 3-1/2" (bottom to top of faucet)Spout Height: 4-1/2" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 8-1/2" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet horizontally)Flow Rate: 7 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Holes: 3 (minimum number of holes required for installation)Faucet Centers: 8-36" (center-to-center distance between handle installation holes) Double Handle Brushed Nickel / Polished Brass