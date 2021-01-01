Kingston Brass KS700.GL Georgian 1.2 GPM Centerset Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly and Metal Handles Polished Chrome Faucet Bathroom Sink

Kingston Brass KS700.GL Georgian 1.2 GPM Centerset Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly and Metal Handles Featuring a pair of Georgian Handles that are reminiscent of the days of 17th century grandeur design, the Kingston Brass Georgian 4" Centerset Faucet brings boldness to the bathroom. The centerpiece handles feature an intricate design that will draw visitor's attention. This faucet features solid brass construction for durability and utilizes ceramic disc cartridges for drip-free performance. The victorian spout brings additional Vintage flavor to the faucet making this faucet sight to see. Faucet installs on standard 1/2" plumbing connections and includes a professional grade brass drain.Kingston Brass KS700.GL Features:Covered under Kingston Brass's 10 year limited warrantyFabricated from solid brass material for durability and reliabilityCoordinates with products from the Georgian lineDeck mounted 4" centerset 3-hole installationDual lever handles controls the flow and temperature of waterFaucet includes drip-free ceramic disc cartridgeBrass pop-up drain assembly includedADA compliantLow lead compliantStandard U.S. plumbing connectionKingston Brass KS700.GL Specifications:Spout Height 1-1/4" (deck to spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.2 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Centers: 4" (distance between centers of outside faucet holes)Maximum Deck Thickness: 1-1/4"Holes Required: 3 Double Handle Polished Chrome