Kingston Brass KS866.CQL Claremont Centerset Bathroom Faucet with Brass Pop-Up Drain Assembly and Metal Lever Handles Polished Chrome Faucet Bathroom

Kingston Brass KS866.CQL Claremont Centerset Bathroom Faucet with Brass Pop-Up Drain Assembly and Metal Lever Handles Double Handle 4" Centerset Lavatory Faucet with Metal Lever Handles and Drain Assembly from the Claremont CollectionFeatures:Coordinates well with Contemporary / Modern theme1/4 turn valvesCeramic disc cartridge1/2" IPS inletsIncludes brass drain assemblyConstructed from solid brass for durability and reliabilityFinished with a premium color to resist tarnishing and corrosionFaucet holes: 2Handle style: Metal LeverNumber of handles: 2Drain assembly included: YesSpecifications: Height: 6.375"Spout reach: 4.875"Spout height: 3.5" Double Handle Polished Chrome