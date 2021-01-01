From kingston brass

Kingston Brass KS802.CML Manhattan Wall Mounted Tub Filler Polished Brass Faucet Tub Filler Double Handle

Description

Kingston Brass KS802.CML Manhattan Wall Mounted Tub Filler A wall mounted tub filler is an excellent fixture that will both provide exceptional performance while boasting unsurmountable elegance within your home. The 2-handle wall mount tub faucet aids in a whole-body rejuvenation as it provides the perfect cascade of water at just the right temperature, guaranteed by its ergonomic dual lever handles. Rejuvenate both your soul and body with a well-deserved rejuvenation treatment with this product. A hand shower is also included for your convenience. Kingston Brass KS802.CML Features: Brass construction Ceramic disc cartridge Wall mount 3-hole installation 3.8 GPM/14.4 LPM spout flow rate at 60 PSI Corrosion-resistant finish Lever handles meet ADA guidelines Kingston Brass KS802.CML Specifications: Spout Height: 3-1/16" (deck to spout outlet) Spout Reach: 10-5/8" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet horizontally) Flow Rate: 3.8 gallons-per-minute Maximum Deck Thickness: 3-1/4" (cannot mount on thicker decks) Faucet Holes: 3 (minimum number of holes required for installation) Faucet Centers: 8" (center-to-center distance between handle installation holes) Faucet Hole Size: 1-1/4" Double Handle Polished Brass

