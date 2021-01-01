Kingston Brass KS396.WCL Celebrity 1.2 GPM Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly - Includes Ceramic Disc Valve Oil Rubbed Bronze

Kingston Brass KS396.WCL Celebrity 1.2 GPM Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly - Includes Ceramic Disc Valve The Celebrity collection evokes memories of a by-gone era featuring clean lines, elegant accents, and luxurious Crystal handles. Designed for long-lasting use, this faucet is finely manufactured from solid brass and features a drip-free ceramic disc cartridge. The faucet's crystal octagonal handles shine and shimmer in the light due to its many faceted facades and are easy to grip and operate.Kingston Brass KS396.WCL Features:Covered under manufacturer's 10 year limited warrantyConstructed of brass ensuring durability and dependabilityPremier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday use Brass is highly resistant to corrosion and an excellent choice to withstand high temperaturesCoordinates beautifully with other items from the Celebrity collectionWidespread installation – 3 hole faucet with 10" faucet centersDouble knob handles control the flow and temperature of the waterIncludes pop-up drain assemblyAll hardware required for installation is includedComplies with ADA standardsLow lead compliantKingston Brass KS396.WCL Specifications:Spout Height: 2" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 6-1/2" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet horizontally)Flow Rate: 1.2 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Holes: 3 (holes needed to install faucet)Faucet Centers: 10" (distance between centers of outside faucet holes) Double Handle Oil Rubbed Bronze