From kingston brass
Kingston Brass KS116.BX Vintage 1.2 GPM Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly Polished Chrome Faucet Bathroom Sink Faucets Double
Advertisement
Kingston Brass KS116.BX Vintage 1.2 GPM Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly Kingston Brass KS116.BX Features:Covered under Kingston Brass's 10 year limited warrantyFaucet body constructed of brassBrass is highly resistant to corrosion and an excellent choice to withstand high temperaturesCoordinates with products from the Vintage lineWidespread mounting type - 3 hole faucet with 8" to 16" centersDual cross handles control the flow and temperature of waterFaucet includes ceramic disc valvePop-up drain assembly includedAll hardware required for installation is includedLow lead compliantYesKingston Brass KS116.BX Specifications:Height: 3-1/2" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 1-5/8" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 5-1/2" (faucet base to spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.2 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Centers: 8" to 16" (distance between centers of outside faucet holes)Faucet Holes: 3 (minimum number of holes required for installation) Double Handle Polished Chrome