Kingston Brass KS310.BPL Bel-Air 3.8 GPM Single Hole Wall Mounted Pot Filler Polished Chrome Faucet Pot Filler Double Handle

Kingston Brass KS310.BPL Bel-Air 3.8 GPM Single Hole Wall Mounted Pot Filler The graceful elegance of the timeless design is beautifully merged between British flair and Victorian delicacy within this faucet's white porcelain levers. As an excellent tool to quickly, easily, and stylishly fill pots, eliminate strain on your joints. Pot-fillers are useful gadgets placed directly above the stove, providing easily accessible water. The foldable swing arms of this pot filler allow for an extendable reach of up to 20" of length and provide long-lasting function due to their sturdy brass construction. Additionally, the dual handles prevent unwanted water spillage while enhancing the traditional theme.Kingston Brass KS310.BPL Features:Covered under Kingston Brass' 10-year limited warrantyConstructed of brassCoordinates with products from the Bel-Air line seamlesslyDual lever handlesADA compliantKingston Brass KS310.BPL Specifications:Height: 8"Width: 15"Faucet Hole: SingleFaucet Hole Size: 1-1/4"Spout Reach: 13"Flow Rate: 3.8 gallons per minuteConnection Size: 1/2" Double Handle Polished Chrome