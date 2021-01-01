Kingston Brass KS143.BL Heritage 1.2 GPM Deck Mounted Bathroom Faucet with Lever Handles - Pop-Up Assembly Included Polished Chrome Faucet Bathroom

Kingston Brass KS143.BL Heritage 1.2 GPM Deck Mounted Bathroom Faucet with Lever Handles - Pop-Up Assembly Included This bathroom faucet from Kingston Brass features an aesthetic colonial design that is accentuated by round curves and a Victorian style spout. The body of the faucet is constructed from solid brass for strong durability that will last for years. Installation of the faucet requires a single hole installation on the deck and enough room in and around the sink for a spout that reaches 6-1/2" and a height of 10-3/4". Featured with the faucet, is a ceramic disc valve that optimizes the faucet for a minimal leak experience and a soothing water flow of 1.2 GPM / 4.5 LPM and a 60 PSI maximum rate. A brass pop-up drain is matched with the faucet's corrosion, scratch, and tarnishing-resistant finish.Kingston Brass KS143BL Features:Solid brass constructionDrip-free ceramic disc cartridgeDeck mount 4" centerset 3-hole installation1.2 GPM/4.5 LPM water flow rate at 60 PSIStandard 1/2" IPS connectionKingston Brass KS143BL Specifications:Height: 10-3/4" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 8-1/4" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 6-1/2" (faucet base to spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.2 GPMMaximum Deck Thickness: 1-1/4"Holes Required: 1 Double Handle Polished Chrome