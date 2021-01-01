Kingston Brass KS447.BL 1.2 GPM Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly and Metal Handles Polished Chrome Faucet Bathroom Sink Faucets

Kingston Brass KS447.BL 1.2 GPM Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly and Metal Handles From the English Country Collection comes this widespread lavatory faucet with brass pop-up. As a design inspired by traditional elements, this faucet is fabricated from solid brass material for durability and reliability and features a two handle deck mount, 3-hole sink application, and a drip-free ceramic disc cartridge. Available in a variety of stunning, tarnish-resistant finishes.Kingston Brass KS447.BL Features:Covered under Kingston Brass's 10 year limited warrantySolid brass constructionDeck mounted 8-16" widespread 3-hole installationDual lever handles controls the flow and temperature of waterDrip-free ceramic disc cartridgeBrass pop-up drain assembly includedADA compliantLow lead compliantStandard U.S. plumbing connectionKingston Brass KS447.BL Specifications:Spout Height 1-1/2" (deck to spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.2 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Centers: 8"-16" (distance between centers of outside faucet holes)Holes Required: 3 Double Handle Polished Chrome