Kingston Brass KS396.AX Restoration 1.2 GPM Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly and Cross Handles Satin Nickel Faucet Bathroom Sink

Kingston Brass KS396.AX Restoration 1.2 GPM Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly and Cross Handles Kingston Brass KS396.AX Features:Covered under Kingston Brass' 10 year limited warrantyCoordinates with products from the Restoration lineFaucet body constructed of brassBrass is highly resistant to corrosion and an excellent choice to withstand high temperaturesWidespread installation - 3 hole faucet with 8" - 16" centersDual cross handles control the flow and temperature of waterFaucet includes ceramic disc valvePop-up drain includedAll hardware required for installation is includedKingston Brass KS396.AX Specifications:Height: 1-3/4" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 3-1/2" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 6-1/2" (faucet base to spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.2 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Centers: 8-16" (distance between centers of outside faucet holes)Maximum Deck Thickness: 1-3/4" (cannot mount on thicker decks)Faucet Holes: 3 (minimum number of holes required for installation)