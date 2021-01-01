Kingston Brass KS181.ALBS Heritage 1.8 GPM Widespread Kitchen Faucet - Includes Side Spray Polished Chrome Faucet Kitchen Double Handle

Kingston Brass KS181.ALBS Heritage 1.8 GPM Widespread Kitchen Faucet - Includes Side Spray Kingston Brass KS181.ALBS Features:Covered under Kingston Brass's 10 year limited warrantyFaucet body constructed of brassCoordinates with products from the Heritage lineWidespread faucet mounting type - 3 hole faucet with 8" centersDeck mounted faucet installs directly to sink or countertopSwivel spout allows for greater access to all areas of the sinkSingle lever handle controls the flow and temperature of waterSide spray included – diverts water to sprayer to aid with a variety of kitchen tasksIncludes ceramic disc cartridgeMounting hardware includedADA compliantLow lead compliantKingston Brass KS181.ALBS Specifications:Height: 11" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 7-7/8" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 9-5/8" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Holes: 3 (holes needed to install faucet)Faucet Centers: 8" (distance between centers of outside faucet holes) Double Handle Polished Chrome