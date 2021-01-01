Kingston Brass KS236.5FL Deck Mounted Roman Tub Filler with Diverter - Includes Hand Shower Polished Chrome Faucet Roman Tub Triple Handle

Kingston Brass KS236.5FL Deck Mounted Roman Tub Filler with Diverter - Includes Hand Shower Kingston Brass KS236.5FL Features:Covered under Kingston Brass' 10 year limited warrantyConstructed of brassBrass is highly resistant to corrosion and an excellent choice to withstand high temperaturesIncludes hand shower - single function hand shower handy for rinsing down the tub or just rinsing off after a bathWidespread deck mounted installation - 3 hole faucet with 8" - 36" centers3 handles included with faucetIncludes ceramic disc rough in valveComplies with ADA standardsAll hardware required for installation is includedKingston Brass KS236.5FL Specifications:Height: 3-1/4" (bottom to top of faucet)Spout Height: 8-1/2" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 7-3/16" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet horizontally)Flow Rate: 7 gallons-per-minuteHand Shower Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Holes: 4 (minimum number of holes required for installation)Faucet Centers: 8-36" (center-to-center distance between handle installation holes) Triple Handle Polished Chrome