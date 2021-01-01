From kingston brass
Kingston Brass Krystal Onyx 2-Handle Wall Mount Bathroom Faucet in Oil Rubbed Bronze
The exquisite design of this faucet tastefully flatters the elegant architecture of traditional homes with its fine detailing. Attached to the wall behind your sink, the horizontal pop adds a stunning element to your bathroom design. Clean-up is also made a breeze as counter space is cleared up. The Krystal Onyx 2-handle wall mount bathroom faucet and its featured sturdy brass construction and premium oil rubbed bronze finish are guaranteed to glamorize your home's traditional ensemble for years to come.