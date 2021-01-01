Hestan KRWR24 24 Inch Wide 54 Bottle Capacity Built-In Right Hinge Wine Cooler with EvenFlow Air Circulating Technology™ Lush Beverage Appliances Wine

Hestan KRWR24 24 Inch Wide 54 Bottle Capacity Built-In Right Hinge Wine Cooler with EvenFlow Air Circulating Technology Features:Concealed, side-mounted evaporator design allows for a deeper interior than most cabinet depth, built-in refrigeratorsTriple-paned, bronzed glass door guarantees maximum protection from harmful UV light rays and helps maintain consistent interior preservation temperatureCan easily be combined and configured with other Hestan Refrigerator or Freezer models to fit your kitchen needsSoft-close mechanisms on every oak wine rack reduce vibrations commonly harmful to wineHeavy duty and elegant stainless steel interior linerMulti-LED light array (top and side interior) provides brilliant illumination to the entire interiorRobust and unique hinge system for smooth door opening and self-closing - hinge opens within itself, so side cabinetry is not compromisedMarquise™ accented door handle with commercial grade end capsProduct Technologies:EvenFlow Air Circulating Technology™: EvenFlow Air Circulating Technology™ consists of independent ventilation for each compartment, providing uniform and precise temperature control, and ensuring better wine preservation. EvenFlow Air Circulating Technology™ moves air through the compartment around the sides rather than back to front, creating an air curtain when the door is opened, keeping cold air from escaping and saving energy.FreshSelect™: The FreshSelect™ feature allows you to transform your bottom drawer into three independent electronically controlled cooling zones for maximum flexibility.Specifications:Bottle Capacity: 54Total Capacity: 10.82 Cu. Ft.Number of Shelves: 9Number of Cooling Zones: 3Shelf Material: WoodInstallation Type: Built-InLeveling Legs: YesProduct Weight: 452 lbs.Depth: 24-1/4"Height: 77-3/4"Width: 24" Lush