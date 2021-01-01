Krusin Square Side Table with Marble Table Top by Knoll - Color: Grey (MK11-MG-B319)

In keeping with the simple linear forms of the Krusin Chair series, the new Krusin Side Tables serve up clean, graceful lines in a range of finishes and table top options. The Krusin Side Table with Marble Top is constructed of an angular frame in select American and European hard woods, featuring dowel and mortise & tenon joinery. The cross-base footing provides a dimensional, shadowing effect at the bottom of the table frame. Marble table tops rest within the frame and are made of 0.75â€ thick coated marble in a polished or satin polyester coating. Select Arabescato White-Grey Marble or Calacatta White-Grey Marble table top. Then select from 15 base finishes. Knoll is Modern Always because modern always works. Founded in 1938 by Hans and Florence Knoll, today Knoll is recognized internationally for creating workplace and residential furnishings that inspire, evolve, and endure. Knoll's portfolio of designs feature works from pioneering modernists like Eero Saarinen, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, Harry Bertoia, and Richard Schultz. Along with their classic designs Knoll strives to work with the best designers of today including Antenna Design, Formway Design, Don Chadwick, David Adjaye, and Rem Koolhaas. With an incredible roster of products like the Womb Chair and Barcelona Chair, Knoll continues to remain true to the Bauhaus design philosophy it was founded on, that modern furniture should complement architectural space, not compete with it. Whether you're searching for one of their iconic modern designs or looking to update your workspace, Knoll has an array of products, which combine a Modernist aesthetic with residential appeal. Color: Grey.