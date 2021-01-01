Kristall 8 One Light Pendant by Besa Lighting - Color: Clear - Finish: Bronze - (1KX-461600-BR)

The Kristall 8 Pendant Light from Besa Lighting merged opulent illumination and a modern profile with its distinctive ridged glass diffuser and streamlined mounting options and steel supports. The blown glass shade is handcrafted by a skilled artisan, utilizing century-old techniques passed down from generation to generation, making each Kristall Pendant a perfectly unique lighting element. Besa Lighting, based in Ohio, has been creating decorative lighting for 25 years. Specializing in handcrafted glass, their eye-catching fixtures feature diverse styles and elegant, well-made hardware. From the Lasso collection with its accessibly modern style to the Kiev Pendant with intriguing stenciled openings in the shade, Besa combines the innovation of American designers with the traditional techniques of European artisans, creating a modern craft look and feel. Shape: Globe. Color: Clear. Finish: Bronze