Krisdonia 50000mAh Laptop Power Bank 5/9/12/16/19/20V Portable Laptop Battery Charger with QC3.0 USB-A Port & 12V Type-C Port for Laptop, Tablet.

Pass Through Charging: Support charge and discharge at the same time. The function is activated by pressing the button for 2 seconds while the power bank is charging itself. Emergency Battery Backup for Outdoors: Size 7.6" x 5.9" x 1.1" and weight 2.55lb. You can easily put it in your briefcase backpack or carrying bag when you're on the go. It keeps your devices powered for emergency. High Capacity: This 50000mAh(3.7V)/185Wh battery provides enough juice to power a 65W laptop about 2.5 times and smartphone about 11-18 times. All in One Quick Charge: Builds in 4 outputs. DC OUT for Laptops: 5V/8.4V/9V/12V - 3A (max); 16V(compatible 16.5V) / 20V(compatible 19V 19.5V) - 4.7A (max). Two USB Ports for Smartphones: 5V/9V/12V - 3A (support QC 3.0). Type-C for MacBook 12' Nintendo Switch and more: 5V/9V/12V - 3A. DC input 19V/2A enables the power bank to be recharged in just 6-8 hours. Superior Quality & Safety Guaranteed: Conform to UL1642 and UL2056 Standards.