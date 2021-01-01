From cafele
Krida WiFi 8 Channel Electromagnetic Relay ESP8266 Module Smart Home Controller Compatible with ESPHome Home Assistant
Board comes fully assembled! Comes with programmed ESP8266 WIFI module Default firmware type Access Point, SSID '16CH relay AP', default IP address 192.168.4.1 Maximum peak current @5.0V - 2000mA Maximum current per relay - 10A peak LEDs indicators for each electromagnetic relay channel Relays with SPDT switch contacts: Normally Open, Common, Normally Closed Relay contact resistance 100 milliohms max. ( initial value ) Relay insulation resistance 100 MOhm min. (DC 500V) Relay operation time 8 ms max Relay release time 5ms max Relay dielectric strength 750 VAC, 50/60Hz between contact Relay dielectric strength 1,500 VAC, 50/60Hz between all elements Relay expected life Mechanical - 10,000,000 operations min. Relay expected life Electrical - 100,000 operations min. at rated load Working temperature range - 25 C ~ + 80 C The module contains an I2C expander 16bit MCP23017 chip The logic power supply voltage should match the voltage levels on the I2C bus. The module contains an I2C expa