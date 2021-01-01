Hestan KRG485GD-NG-GG 48 Inch Wide 7.2 Cu. Ft. Free Standing Gas Range, 48" 5 Burner (w/Griddle), Pacific Fog

Heavy-duty cast-iron grates provide a continuous uninterrupted and maximized cooking surface for best in class coverage Exclusive raised pattern burner cap design that is easy to remove and clean Robust electronic ignition/re-ignition capability to provide safety and proper gas ignition - ignitor will continue to spark until the burner flame is established, and re-ignite in the case of flame blow out Extra-wide glass oven window provides improved viewing area while keeping temperatures outside cool to touch Three full-extension, telescopic professional oven racks with six-position rack supports, glide easily for convenient access (main oven)