Kressley Bar Serving Cart

The cart is perfect for outdoor and indoor entertaining as it provides additional storage space for drinks and plates. The bar cart is lightweight and allows each piece to fold flat for easy storage during the off-season or while not in use. The 2 shelves both support as much as 75 lbs per shelf of your favorite food and beverage. The 4 wheels with 2 locking casters are durable and suitable for indoor and outdoor use. Other color options of the bar cart are available. No assembly required. The collection of durable and affordable outdoor furniture folds, stacks, and nests to fit your space – no matter the size. From your backyard to your balcony, the outdoor furniture enhances your home with space saving and price conscious practicality. Frame Color: White