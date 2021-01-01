Krebs Stunning Curtain Holdback

The item is the perfect solution for displaying your window treatments. It offers a creative and stylish alternative to the typical drapery rod scenario. The solid iron drapery medallion is great for elegantly hanging, swaging, slouching, or serving any type of window treatment. It also gives you added flexibility over drapery rods for installation in strange and unusual spaces. The drapery medallion is also known as a holdback, holdback, hook, hanger, and swag.Â Some folks refer to its treatments as drapery and some refer to them as curtains. This allows you to add window treatment over other drapery panels, blinds, or shutters.Â They do not include the mounting screws because of the variations of mounting surfaces but they do include a small amount of touch up paint so the installer can paint screw heads to blend with wall mount bracket.