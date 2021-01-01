Hestan KRD304-LP 30 Inch Wide 4.9 Cu. Ft. Free Standing Dual Fuel Range with Exclusive PureVection™ Technology SOL Cooking Appliances Ranges Dual Fuel

Hestan KRD304-LP 30 Inch Wide 4.9 Cu. Ft. Free Standing Dual Fuel Range with Exclusive PureVection Technology Features:Heavy-duty cast-iron grates provide a continuous uninterrupted and maximized cooking surface for best in class coverageIn combination with brass sealed burner and burner bowl, designed to optimize combustion efficiency to produce top cooking performance, including the fastest time-to-boilHigh-performance dual-flow burner system allows for significant turndown capability from high BTU performance (23,000 BTU/hour front burners) to low continuous simmer (500 BTU/hour all burners)Exclusive raised pattern burner cap design that is easy to remove and cleanRobust electronic ignition/re-ignition capability to provide safety and proper gas ignition - ignitor will continue to spark until the burner flame is established, and re-ignite in the case of flame blow out4.9 cubic feet heavy duty, porcelain enameled oven cavity interior for even heat distributionConcealed bake, broil, and convection elements designed for ease of cleaning and more usable capacityGentle-close door feature is counterbalancedDistinctly angled oven door, commercial grade end caps and Marquise™ accented handle are ergonomically designed for ease of opening and closing of oven doorExtra-wide glass oven window provides improved viewing area while keeping temperatures outside cool to touchThree full-extension, telescopic professional oven racks with six-position rack supports, glide easily for convenient accessSoft-on and off oven interior lightingProduct Technologies:PureVection™: Exclusive PureVection™ technology, electronically controls multiple heating elements and convection systems, to optimize baking, broiling, roasting, convection baking, and self cleaning processes. Achieved by alternating and adjusting the levels of heat and air circulation needed to produce the best results.MarquiseDisplay™: MarquiseDisplay™ patent pending touch control oven display is discreetly and conveniently located in Marquise accented™ oven door handle - time, modes and temperature are elegantly displayedSpecifications:Total Capacity: 4.9 Cu. Ft.Front Left Burner BTU: 23000Front Right Burner BTU: 23000Back Left Burner BTU: 15500Back Right Burner BTU: 15500Broil Element: YesConvection: YesSabbath Mode: YesSelf Cleaning: YesDepth: 30-13/16"Height: 36-7/8"Width: 30" Dual Fuel Ranges SOL