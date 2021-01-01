From zwilling
KRAMER by ZWILLING Meiji 8-Slot Knife Block
Advertisement
This handsome knife block helps home chefs stay organized while maximizing counter space. The 8 slots are sized to safely store different-sized knives - keep your favorite knives within reach for faster, easier prep work.Crafted from beautiful maple, this knife block perfectly complements the pakkawood handles of the KRAMER by ZWILLING Meiji knife collection. Design buffs will appreciate the unique octagon design as well.Forged from expertise, KRAMER by ZWILLING is a revolutionary collaboration between ZWILLING J.A. Henckels and Bob Kramer, the first Master Bladesmith to specialize in kitchen cutlery.