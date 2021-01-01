Razer Kraken X-USB Gaming Headset Earphone 7.1 Surround Sound Ultra Light Headphone Bendable Cardioid Microphone Custom-Tuned 40mm Drivers

7.1 Surround Sound. Equipped with 7.1 surround sound, this USB gaming headset provides more precise positional audio, so youll always get an accurate direction of where the action is happening to be better prepared for any engagement. Ultra-Light Comfort. Engineered to be extremely light at just 275g, this PC gaming headsets slim form factor is complemented by a suite of features to achieve a near-weightless feel on your head. Ergonomic Design. Plush memory foam cushions with eyewear channels provides more comfort and sound isolation during your gaming marathons, the soft headband padding relieves pressure on your head when wearing the headset for long time, and the headset's design provides a firm, yet comfortable grip on your head. Bendable Cardioid Microphone. Enjoy crystal clear communication with a bendable cardioid microphone that utilizes a pick-up pattern which records sound from an extremely localized area in front of your mouth, while suppressing background noise from t