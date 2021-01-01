From celebrate it
Kraft Small Gift Bags by Celebrate It™ in White | Michaels®
Advertisement
Buy the Kraft Small Gift Bags by Celebrate It™ at Michaels. com. Add your creative touch to these plain, white bags using ribbon, paint, rubber stamps, stickers and more! Add your creative touch to these plain, brown bags using ribbon, paint, rubber stamps, stickers and more! Details: Natural kraft 5.24" x 3.27" x 8.5" (13.3cm x 8.2cm x 21.5cm) 13 bags Heavy-duty kraft paper Recycled | Kraft Small Gift Bags by Celebrate It™ in White | Michaels®