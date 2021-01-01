From celebrate it

Kraft Small Gift Bags by Celebrate It™ in White | Michaels®

$7.49
In stock
Buy at michaelsstores

Description

Buy the Kraft Small Gift Bags by Celebrate It™ at Michaels. com. Add your creative touch to these plain, white bags using ribbon, paint, rubber stamps, stickers and more! Add your creative touch to these plain, brown bags using ribbon, paint, rubber stamps, stickers and more! Details: Natural kraft 5.24" x 3.27" x 8.5" (13.3cm x 8.2cm x 21.5cm) 13 bags Heavy-duty kraft paper Recycled | Kraft Small Gift Bags by Celebrate It™ in White | Michaels®

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com