Available In Gold, Silver, And Kraft, These Raised Bottom Inserts Are Designed To Be Added To Both Our Pet And Pvc Boxes. Made Of Sturdy Cardboard, The Gold And Silver Inserts Are White On The Bottom While The Kraft Inserts Are Kraft On Both Sides. Inserts Are Shipped Flat. Simply Fold The Four Sides Down To Assemble These Inserts And Place Them In The Bottom Of The Corresponding Box. Not Only Will These Inserts Reinforce Your Boxes, But They Will Also Add A Beautiful Finishing Touch. - Kraft Raised Bottom Insert - 3 X 3 X 3/8 - Quantity: 100 - Plastic Boxes by Paper Mart. Found at www.papermart.com.