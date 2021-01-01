From bertech
Bertech - KPT-3/8 Kapton Tape, 1 Mil Thick, 3/8 Inches Wide x 36 Yards Long, Kapton Film with Silicone Adhesive, 3 Inch Core, RoHS and REACH Compliant
HIGH TEMPERATURE ENDURANCE: Reliable with a unique combination of electrical, thermal, chemical, and mechanical properties that withstand extreme temperatures of -269°C (-452°F) to 260°C (500°F) DURABLE MATERIAL: RoHS- and REACH-compliant tape is made using a soft coating of polyimide film with a silicone adhesive that leaves no residue MULTI-PURPOSE: Used in 3D printing, aerospace assembly, automotive facilities, electronic assembly, fiber optics manufacturing, and solar panels DIMENSIONS: 3/8-inch-wide and 36-yard-long tape has a 1-mil-thick film and 1.5-mil-thick adhesive SAFETY COMES FIRST: Bertech is a leading source of Electrostatic Discharge Products (ESD), Kapton Tapes, and Finger Cots; we also produce customized kits to meet our customers' specific requirements