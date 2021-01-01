Kraus KPF-3125-FF-101 Urbix 1.8 GPM Bridge Faucet Matte Black / Red Faucet Kitchen Double Handle

Kraus KPF-3125-FF-101 Urbix 1.8 GPM Bridge Faucet Create breathtaking modern style and redefine the functionality of your kitchen with the Urbix™ Faucet Combo. Diamond-textured handles and hexagonal bolt-shaped details create a bold industrial aesthetic. Made with lead-free solid brass, the versatile bridge faucet with side sprayer combines with a matching filter faucet that saves you money by eliminating the need for bottled water – a package that adds value to any home! The 2-function bridge faucet includes a side sprayer that provides superior maneuverability, allowing you to reach every hard-to-get spot in and around your kitchen sink. For added flexibility, the spout height can be adjusted up to 1 inch, with a locking feature to ensure stability. The drinking water faucet provides filtered water on demand and connects to a range of under-counter purification systems for water that’s free of bacteria, heavy metals, and trace chemicals (filtration system sold separately). The high-arc spout is perfect for filling glasses, pitchers, and reusable water bottles. Heavy-duty solid brass construction ensures reliable long-lasting use. Enjoy the perfect combination of quality and enhanced functionality for a healthier home! Kraus KPF-3125-FF-101 Features: Covered under Kraus' limited lifetime warranty and a 1-year limited commercial warranty Faucet body constructed of Brass Coordinates with products from the Urbix line seamlessly Traditional bridge-style design Deck mounted faucet installs directly to sink or countertop Swivel spout rotates 360 degrees which allows for greater access to all areas of the sink Double wheel handles control the flow and temperature of water Includes ceramic disc cartridge ADA compliant Kraus KPF-3125-FF-101 Specifications: Height: 12-3/8" (deck to top of faucet) Spout Height: 9-3/8" (deck to spout outlet) Spout Reach: 9-3/4" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet) Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minute Faucet Holes: 3 (holes needed to install faucet) Faucet Hole Size: 1-3/8" Max Deck Thickness: 2-1/2" (from deck bottom to top of deck) Double Handle Matte Black / Red