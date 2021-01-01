Kraus KPF-1680 Sellette Pull-Down Spray Kitchen Faucet with Reach Technology and Optional Escutcheon Spot-Free Stainless Steel Faucet Kitchen Single

Kraus KPF-1680 Sellette Pull-Down Spray Kitchen Faucet with Reach Technology and Optional Escutcheon Kraus KPF-1680 Features: All-Brite™ spot-free finish provides resistance to water spots, fingerprints and fading Pull-down spray head with 2 functions - aerated stream for everyday cleaning and powerful spray for heavy-duty rinsing Reach™ Technology: Faucet design features frictionless pull down system for the ultimate level of convenience, guaranteeing that the sprayer easily glides back into the spout after you are done using it Secure Docking Mechanism: Sprayhead securely clicks into place, with no drooping over time. Under-sink counterweight offers smooth retraction and a stable hold Covered under Kraus' limited lifetime warranty Ceramic cartridge for lifelong leak-free performance Constructed of metal for long-lasting performance High-arch gooseneck spout 360° swiveling spout for complete kitchen sink access Single metal lever handle design offers precise control of water temperature and volume Smart Single Handle Design: Handle operates with a 90° forward rotation, allowing for installation in tighter spaces with no backsplash clearance needed Reach pull-down system for frictionless access to spray head Easy-Clean Silicone Spray Nozzles: A simple swipe of the finger removes mineral deposits and hard water build-up, for a lasting powerful flow Cover plate (escutcheon) for sinks with 3-holes (8" centers) included ADA compliant California low flow compliant Installation hardware included Optional Deck Plate Included: Allows you to install this single handle faucet on a 1, 2, or 3-hole sink Kraus KPF-1680 Specifications: Height: 17-11/16" (counter top to highest point of faucet) Spout Height: 8-1/2" (counter top to faucet outlet) Spout Reach: 9-1/2" (center of faucet base to center of faucet outlet) Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minute Faucet Holes: Single Hole (number of holes required) Faucet Hole Size: 1-5/16" Maximum Deck Thickness: 1-3/8" Escutcheon Width: 10-1/2" Single Handle Spot-Free Stainless Steel