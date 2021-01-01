Kraus KPF-1610-KSD-43 Bolden 1.8 GPM Single Hole Pre-Rinse Pull Out Kitchen Faucet - Includes Soap Dispenser Spot Free Stainless Steel Faucet Kitchen

Kraus KPF-1610-KSD-43 Bolden 1.8 GPM Single Hole Pre-Rinse Pull Out Kitchen Faucet - Includes Soap Dispenser Kraus KPF-1610-KSD-43 Features: Covered under Kraus's limited lifetime warranty Faucet body constructed of brass Coordinates with products from the Bolden line seamlessly Single hole mounting type Deck mounted faucet installs directly to sink or countertop Pre-rinse design faucets are extremely flexible and versatile Swivel spout rotates 180 degrees which allows for greater access to all areas of the sink Single lever handle controls the flow and temperature of water Soap dispenser included – requires an additional faucet hole Includes a ceramic disc cartridge Mounting hardware included ADA compliant Includes optional 2.2 gpm flow restrictor Kraus KPF-1610-KSD-43 Specifications: Height: 18" (deck to top of faucet) Spout Height: 6-3/8" (deck to spout outlet) Spout Reach: 8-3/4" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet) Flow Rate: 1.8 - 2.2 gallons-per-minute Faucet Holes: Single Hole Max Deck Thickness: 1-1/2" (cannot mount on thicker decks) Single Handle Spot Free Stainless Steel