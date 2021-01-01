Kraus KPF-1610-FF-100 Bolden 1.8 GPM Single Hole Pull-Down Faucet Chrome Faucet Kitchen Single Handle

Kraus KPF-1610-FF-100 Bolden 1.8 GPM Single Hole Pull-Down Faucet Create striking modern style and redefine the functionality of your kitchen with the Bolden™ Commercial Pull-Down Faucet and Purita™ Drinking Water Dispenser Combo. Made with lead-free solid brass, the versatile semi-pro faucet with 2-function pull-down sprayer pairs with a filter faucet that saves you money by eliminating the need for bottled water – a package that adds value to any home! The commercial pull-down faucet features Reach™ technology for superior maneuverability, allowing you to reach in and around your sink. Designed with a heavy-duty open coil spout and a compact 18” height that fits under most kitchen cabinets, this faucet adds a striking industrial look to any decor. Easy-clean rubber nozzles prevent limescale and mineral build-up for a lasting powerful flow. Made with 100% lead-free solid brass, the drinking water faucet provides filtered water on demand and connects to a range of under-counter purification systems for water that’s free of bacteria and heavy metals (filtration system sold separately). The high-arc spout is perfect for filling glasses, pitchers, and reusable water bottles. Enjoy the perfect combination of quality and enhanced functionality for a healthier home!Kraus KPF-1610-FF-100 Features:Covered under Kraus' limited lifetime warranty and a 1-year limited commercial warrantyFaucet body constructed of BrassCoordinates with products from the Bolden line seamlesslySingle hole mounting typeDeck mounted faucet installs directly to sink or countertopPull-Down spray with 2 spray functionsSwivel spout rotates 180 degrees which allows for greater access to all areas of the sinkSingle lever handle control the flow and temperature of waterIncludes ceramic disc cartridgeMounting hardware includedADA compliantKraus KPF-1610-FF-100 Specifications:Height: 18" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 6-3/8" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 8-3/4" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Holes: Single HoleFaucet Hole Size: 1-3/8"Max Deck Thickness: 1-1/2" (from deck bottom to top of deck) Single Handle Chrome