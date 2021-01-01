Kraus KPF-1610 Bolden 1.8 GPM 18" Pull-Down Spray Kitchen Faucet with Dual-Function Sprayhead and 20" Retractable Hose Matte Black/Black Stainless

Kraus KPF-1610 Bolden 1.8 GPM 18" Pull-Down Spray Kitchen Faucet with Dual-Function Sprayhead and 20" Retractable Hose The centerpiece of your dream kitchen has arrived with Bolden™. Available in five finishes, the Bolden commercial kitchen faucet is designed to transform any kitchen into a high-end culinary workspace. The industrial pull-down faucet is configured at a compact 18” height to fit under most cabinets. A retractable 16” hose provides superior maneuverability, and the dual-function sprayhead gives users the ability to switch from splash-free aerated stream to powerful spray in a snap. Kraus KPF-1610 Features: Constructed of Brass High arc open-spring commercial style spout with 180-degree swivel Dual function pull-down spray head Easy to install - Single hole installation Smooth-retract nylon sprayer 16" retractable hose for extended range Single zinc lever handle ADA compliant California low flow compliant - Under 1.8 gallon-per-minute flow rate Installation hardware included Covered under Kraus' limited lifetime warranty Easy-Clean Nozzles: Soft rubber spray holes allow you to easily wipe away mineral build-up for long-lasting performance Kraus KPF-1610 Specifications: Height: 18" (counter top to highest point of faucet) Spout Height: 6-3/8" (counter top to faucet outlet) Spout Reach: 8-3/4" (center of faucet base to center of faucet outlet) Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minute Faucet Holes: Single Hole (number of holes required) Faucet Hole Size: 1-3/8" Maximum Deck Thickness: 1-1/2" Single Handle Matte Black/Black Stainless