KitchenAid KP26M1X 10 Speed 6 Qt. Stand Mixer with Bowl Lift Nickel Pearl Food Processing Appliances Mixers Stand Mixers

KitchenAid KP26M1X 10 Speed 6 Qt. Stand Mixer with Bowl Lift
KitchenAid KP26M1X 10 Speed 6 Qt. Stand Mixer with Bowl Lift Features:10-speed slide control ranges from a fast whip to a slow stirMulti-purpose attachment hub gives your mixer the flexibility to become the culinary center of your kitchen6 qt. stainless steel bowl with comfortable handleBowl lift design provides sturdy bowl support for heavier ingredients and larger batchesProduct Includes:One (1) Burnished Flat BeaterOne (1) Powerknead™ Spiral Dough HookOne (1) Wire WhipSpecifications:Capacity (oz.): 192Depth: 14-1/2"Height: 16-1/2"Number of Speeds: 10Product Weight: 29 lbs.Width: 11-1/4" Stand Mixers Nickel Pearl