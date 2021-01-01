Kraus KP1TS25S-1 Pax 25" Drop In Single Basin Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink with Sound Dampening - Includes Basket Strainer, Drain Cover, Oven Mitt, Basin Rack, and Trivet Included Components:Stainless steel basket strainerStainless steel basin rackStainless steel drain cover capHeat-resistant food-safe silicone non-slip oven mitt and trivetKraus KP1TS25S-1 Features:Covered under Kraus' limited lifetime residential warranty and a one year limited commercial warrantyHeavy-Duty Stainless Steel: Industrial-grade T304 stainless steel for maximum durabilityExtra-Thick TRU16 real 16- construction for superior strength and durabilityCommercial Grade Satin Finish: Protects sink surface against scratches and stains, easily wipes cleanDrop In installation - sink will drop into a cutout in the counter topNoiseDefend™ Soundproofing Technology: Sound dampening technology features extra-thick pads covering over 80% of the sink and non-toxic undercoating for extra insulationCapPro™ Removable Drain Cover conceals garbage disposal and waste fittings for a clean lookPre-Drilled Holes: Designed for your convenience with 1 pre-drilled hole for easy installation of single-hole kitchen faucetA Great Replacement Sink: Easy-to-install drop-in sink designed with standard 25-inch by 22-inch dimensions to fit in most existing cut-outsUltra-Convenient Self-Rimming Design: Cuts down on installation time and allows for secure mounting with any countertop materials, including stone, tile, and laminateExtra-Thick All-Around Mounting Deck conceals the edge of the countertop opening for a finished lookDeep Single Bowl Sink: Tight zero-radius corners maximize surface areaEngineered Drain Grooves direct water toward drain to keep sink free of standing waterRear-Set Drain Opening: Provides more usable surface area in the basinCutting-Edge Kitchen Style: Clean geometric design with zero-radius cornersInstallation-Ready: Kraus provides all mounting hardware, countertop cut-out template, sink installation and care instructionsProduct Certification: All Kraus products are marked cUPC, for assurance that the product meets all North American standardsKraus KP1TS25S-1 Technologies and Benefits:NoiseDefend™: Extra-thick rubber sound dampening pads cover 80% of sink base to absorb noise and vibration for a quieter kitchen experienceT304Plus™ Antibacterial Steel: Enhanced to prevent discoloration and kill odor-causing bacteria, for a cleaner, mildew-resistant, longer-lasting sinkKraus KP1TS25S-1 Specifications:Height: 9" (top to bottom)Width: 22" (front to back)Length: 25" (left to right)Basin Dimensions: 23" L x 18" W x 9" DFaucet Holes: 1Minimum Cabinet Size: 27"Drain Connection 3/8"18Variations:KP1TS25S-1 (This Model): 25" 1 Faucet Hole VersionKP1TS33S-2: 33" 2 Faucet Hole VersionKP1TS33S-4: 33" 4 Faucet Hole Version Stainless Steel Satin