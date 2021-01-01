Kozerski 9-Light Cluster Rectangle Pendant

Features:Number of lights: 9Adjustable in heightLED 4000KBulb type: 66W LED bulb (not included)Shade Included: NoHanging method length: 118 InchesHardwiring kit included: NoCanopy included: YesFixture Design: ClusterFixture Shape: Square / RectangleNumber of Lights: 9Number of Tiers: 1Finish: ChromeStyle: Modern & ContemporaryShade Included: YesShade Material: MetalShade Color: Hand Blown Glass: Primary Material: CrystalGlass Type: Fabric Type: Crystal Component: YesReal Crystal: YesCrystal Color: ClearCrystal Type: OtherDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: NoSwag Light: NoIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Edison Bulb: Bulb Type Included: Wattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape Code: Recommended Bulb Shape: Dimmable: NoDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 66Power Source: HardwiredPlug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Country of Origin: ChinaPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: WITB Bulb Included: NoHanging Method: WireSpefications:CE Certified: YesCommercial OR Residential Certifications: YesCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoUL Listed: YesWhat is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: N/AWEEE Recycling Required: YesNevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Product Weight: 18.32Canopy Included: YesCanopy Height - Top to Bottom: Canopy Width - Side to Side: Canopy Depth - Front to Back: Adjustable Hanging Length: YesOverall Max Height: Overall Min Height: Body Height - Top to Bottom: 118Body Width - Side to Side: 19.6Body Depth - Front to Back: 19.6Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Downrod Included: Downrod Size(s): Chain Length: Fixture Cord Length: Assembly:Estimated Time to Set Up: Additional Tools Required (Not Included): Adult Assembly Required: NoInstallation Required : YesTools Needed for Installation: Warranty: