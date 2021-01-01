From charlton home
Koyande Solid Wood Dining Table
Bringing a sense of modern arrangement of a grand dining area in your home, this rectangular dining table is a perfect inclusion. Made up of solid wood, this designer table features beautiful pedestal feet with nicely accented nailhead trim detailing makes this furniture piece a beautiful centerpiece for any dining area. The double pedestal feet and trestle base, offers more classic and nice look to its design. Combine this with matching armless chairs to set the complete look.