Kowauri Google Pixel 4A Case [Not For Google Pixel 4A 5G],Leather Wallet Case Classic Design With Card Slot And Magnetic Closure Flip Fold Case For.
Material: Faux Leather Brand: Kowauri Form Factor: Flip Color: Blue Compatible Phone Models: Google Pixel 4A? Exquisite Craftmanship Made From Premium Pu Leather Offers Soft Nature Feel; Elegant Leather Texture Provides A Classic And Luxury Look? Magnetic Snap Closure Offer Secures Your Credit Card And Money. Keeps Wallet Well Protected. 2 Card Slots For Your Cards Ids Also Features Cash Money Pocket; Built-In Kickstand With Multiple Horizontal Positions, Ideal For Entertainment Or Streaming? Durable, Shock Resistance On Corners And Edges; Full Access To All Features (Cameras, Speaker, Ports And Buttons)