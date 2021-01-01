From general

Kowauri Flip Case For Galaxy S21, Leather Wallet Case Classic Design With Card Slot And Magnetic Closure Flip Fold Case For Samsung Galaxy S21 5G.

Description

Material: Plastic Brand: Kowauri Form Factor: Flip Color: Wine Red Compatible Phone Models: Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21 5G? Leather Flip Wallet Case For Samsung Galaxy S21/Samsung Galaxy S21 5G ( 6.2 Inch ) 2021 Release, [Not Compatible With Other Devices] ? Exquisite Craftmanship Made From Premium Pu Leather Offers Soft Nature Feel; Elegant Leather Texture Provides A Classic And Luxury Look? Magnetic Snap Closure Offer Secures Your Credit Card And Money. Keeps Wallet Well Protected. 2 Card Slots For Your Cards Ids Also Features Cash Money Pocket; Built-In Kickstand With Multiple Horizontal Positions, Ideal For Entertainment Or Streaming? Durable, Shock Resistance On Corners And Edges; Full Access To All Features (Cameras, Speaker, Ports And Buttons)

