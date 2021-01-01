Kovacs 100 fl.oz Salad bowl

Features: Made of durable PVCLightweight, Inflatable, and PortableInflates to 51.5"L x 24.5"W x 5"DeepAdd Ice to Keep Salads, Snacks, and Drinks ColdGreat for parties, picnics, camping, and moreDrain Plug on Bottom to Prevent TearingProduct Description: Generic Inflatable Serving Bar Buffet is made of durable PVC. It’s lightweight, inflatable, and portable.It can inflate to 51.5"L x 24.5"W x 5"Deep.It is a fabulous serving bar to keep your snacks cold throughout the party.No more rooting through the coolers filled with ice to find your favorite cold drink.No more wilting veggies or melted cheeses. It can be used as a table on the water. After using it, roll it and store it in a drawer until the next one. The inflatable serving bar can be used indoors and outdoors. It’s an excellent addition to summer pool parties, BBQ, picnics, cookouts, birthday parties, graduation parties, beach weddings, camping, family reunions, etc. Package Includes:1 x Inflatable Serving Bar2 x Inflatable Serving Bar3 x Inflatable Serving Bar