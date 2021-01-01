From zencam
Gold Kotobuki St Sashimi Knife 240mm Ak-1106
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. molybdenum vanadium stainless steel cutlery that sustained sharp sharpness full-scale blade with the cutting edge of the thread mouthpiece high sealing performance strengthening laminated wood octagonal handle high fit Specifications of the product Manufacturer's part number: AK-1106 Size: 385 34 20mm Weight: 153g Material: blade body / molybdenum vanadium stainless steel cutlery, cap / nylon (heat-resistant temperature 90 degrees), pattern / laminated wood strengthening Country of origin: Japan Blade length: 240mm Specifications: nylon cap