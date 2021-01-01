From city scene
Twin Koto Clouds Comforter & Sham Set Gray - City Scene
Modern and serene, Koto Clouds is reminiscent of a cloudy sky. The livable soft gray coloration looks striking in any décor. Self-reversing. Made from 100percent cotton, using high quality yarns. This set is medium-weight and perfect for year-round use; the 100percent polyester is lofty and warm. Full/Queen and King set includes 2 pillow shams, Twin set includes a single sham. Twin set measures: comforter- 86”l x 66”w, standard sham 21"l x 27”w; Full/Queen set measures: comforter- 96”l x 92”w, standard shams- 21”l x 27”w; King set measures: comforter-96”l x 110”w, King shams- 21”l x 37”w. City Scene comforter sets are oeko-tex certified, making them better for the planet and better for you. Machine washable for easy care.