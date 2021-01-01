KitchenAid KOSE500E 30 Inch Wide 5.0 Cu. Ft. Electric Wall Oven with Even-Heat True Convection Stainless Steel Cooking Appliances Wall Ovens Single

KitchenAid KOSE500E 30 Inch Wide 5.0 Cu. Ft. Electric Wall Oven with Even-Heat True Convection Technology Highlights Professionally-Inspired Design: Combines a bold blend of professionally-inspired styling with sleek touches for the home. This beautiful built-in wall oven features Satin Textured Handles, Precision Touch Controls, a stunning Chrome Inlaid Frame, the KitchenAid Badge and Brand Medallion. Even-Heat Preheat:Helps remove cold spots to help ensure even baking because the entire oven, including the walls and racks, are heated to the correct temperature. Even-Heat True Convection Oven: Provides consistent heating and even cooking on all racks with a unique bow-tie shaped design and convection fan that helps ensure the most even baking. Temperature Probe: Allows accurate measurement of internal temperature of meats, poultry, and casseroles without having to open the oven door. Features: 5.0 cu. ft. capacity Glass-touch display with control lock function provides an easy-to-use, intuitive touch screen experience Self cleaning cycle uses high temperatures to power through soils in the oven cavity, so that after the cycle only a quick wipe down is required to complete the cleaning Temperature probe Product Technologies: EasyConvect™ Conversion System: This system takes the guess work out of convection cooking by converting conventional recipe settings to convection settings so you don't have to do any calculations or consult charts. Even-Heat™ True Convection Oven: Get the perfect results you want from this unique bow-tie design which makes sure the oven is heated to the perfect temperature and stays there. FIT System Installation: Flexible design elements allow you to customize your wall oven's installation to the height of your existing cabinet. Professionally-Inspired Design: This product combines professionally-inspired styles with sleek touches specifically for the home. SatinGlide™ Roll-Out Extension Rack: This rack provides smooth motion in and out and allows effortless loading and unloading, even with large or heavy dishes. Specifications: Baking Element: Yes Broil Element: Yes Cutout Depth: 24 Cutout Height: 28 Cutout Width: 28-1/2 Convection: Yes Bulb Type: Halogen Depth: 26-7/8" Display Type: Digital Fuel Type: Electric Height: 28-3/4" Number of Racks: 3 Oven Type: Single Sabbath Mode: Yes Self Cleaning: Yes Total Capacity: 5 Cu. Ft. Width: 30" Single Wall Ovens Stainless Steel