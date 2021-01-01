From kube bath
Aqua Korsa Towel Ring
Advertisement
Features:Aqua Korsa collectionElegant modern designHeavy duty solid brass constructionTarnish resistantInstallation hardware includedStyle: Modern & ContemporaryPrimary Material: MetalPrimary Material Details: BrassAdditional Materials: BrassFinish: ChromeGloss Finish: YesPowder Coated Finish: NoPieces Included: Product Care: Wipe clean with a dry cloth, do not use strong liquid cleanersWeather Resistant: NoWeather Resistant Details: Outdoor Use: NoWater Resistant: YesWater Resistant Details: Corrosion Resistant: YesTarnish Resistant: YesScratch Resistant: NoRing Type: OpenRing Shape: RectangularCountry of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseSpefications:Commercial OR Residential Certifications: NoTÜV Rheinland Certified: Stiftung Warentest Note: Certifications: NoCE Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: ADA Compliant: FIRA Certified: LEED Project Appropriate: CSA Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: FISP Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: EPP Compliant: Blauer Engel: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Diameter: Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 4.5Overall Width - Side to Side: 5.6Overall Depth - Front to Back: 2.4Overall Product Weight: 0.85Assembly:Installation Required: YesTools Needed for Installation: Screw driverAdditional Parts Required: NoParts Needed: Warranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: Manufacturer defects warrantyCommercial Warranty: No